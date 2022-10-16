Kilkenny SHC- Sublime Shamrocks champions in Kilkenny once again

Shamrocks Ballyhale have become the first side in Kilkenny hurling to do the 5 in a row after they defeated James Stephens in the St Canices Credit Union SHC final in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The win also sees Shamrocks join Tullaroan at the top of the Kilkenny SHC Roll of Honour on 20 titles and it being their 50th year in existence, it's even more special.

The Ballyhale boys were well tested by a James Stephens side that gave it their all but Joey Cuddihy's second half goal eventually put the seal on the victory for the Shamrocks.

The 'Village played very well in the first half but struggled to get the neccessary scores on the board and despite Eoin Guilfoyle netting in the 21st minute, Shamrocks still led 0-11 to 1-5 at the half-time break.

Shamrocks were rocked by the second half dismissal of Paddy Mullen for a wild swing in front of both sets of management but instead of being the catalyst for a first James Stephens title since 2011, Shamrocks went up a few gears and helped by a Joey Cuddihy goal, the champions eased clear.

Conor Browne got a late consolation goal for the 'Village but by that stage, the Shamrocks celebrations had already begun.

Teams and Scorers

Shamrocks- TJ Reid (0-6, three frees and one 65), Joey Cuddihy (1-2), Colin Fennelly (0-3), Darragh Corcoran, Ronan Corcoran, Eoin Cody (0-2 each), Evan Shefflin Richie Reid, Adrian Mullen, Niall Shortall (0-1 each)

James Stephens- Niall Brassil (0-5, three frees), Conor Browne (1-1), Eoin Guilfoyle (1-0), Tadhg O'Dwyer (0-2), Cian Kenny, William Spencer, Andy Parsons (0-1 each)

Shamrocks- Dean Mason; Brian Butler, Joey Holden, Darren Mullen; Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Ronan Corcoran, Paddy Mullen; Adrian Mullen, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody; Eoin Kenneally, Colin Fennelly, Joey Cuddihy. Subs- Niall Shortall for Kenneally 46 mins, Killian Corcoran for Cuddihy 61 mins.

James Stephens- Gavin Costigan; Luke Murphy, Diarmuid Cody, Shane Donoghue; Niall Delaney, Cian Kenny, Niall Mullins; William Spencer, Conor Browne; Andy Parsons, Niall Brassil, Matthew Ruth; Tadhg O'Dwyer, Eoin Guilfoyle, Luke Scanlon. Subs- Ross Whelan for Ruth 48 mins, David Hennessy for Parsons 54 mins, Ethan Butler for Scanlon 57 mins.

Referee- Conor Everard (Graigue-Ballycallan)