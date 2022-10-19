Hynes hits late winner as Thomastown reclaim senior camogie title

A stoppage time Eva Hynes point helped Thomastown claim a one point victory over Dicksboro in a tense senior camogie decider in Pairc Lachtain on Saturday afternoon.

Hynes played a starring role throughout for the winners as she scored five points as well as hitting a long free that resulted in a crucial goal by Anna Farrell in the second half.

That goal gave Thomastown a five point cushion by the 40th minute but after the 'Boro hit five points without reply, the sides were level going into the closing stages.

That’s when Hynes stepped up to the mark to hit the late winner as Thomastown claimed a second senior crown in three seasons and a first since 2020.

The weather conditions played a huge part in proceedings and did upset the rhythm of the contest.

Thomastown had the aid of a very strong breeze in the opening half and they certainly made it count as they led by six points at the half-time break.

Eimear Farrell got the first half goal for the winners as Sinead Brennan’s side built up a sizeable lead.

The second half was more of a backs to the wall effort for the Grennan girls as Dicksboro rallied with the help of an Aobha O’Gorman goal.

The ‘Boro were big favourites heading into the game and when they got level they may have felt that they’d find enough in the tank to come through but apart from a wide that they felt should have been a 45, they didn’t have many chances to go level.

In truth the city side never really found the flourishing form that saw them ease into the final but credit must go to a battle hardened Thomastown side that fully deserved the victory.

Thomastown had the aid of the elements in the opening 30 minutes and they almost had a goal within a minute of the start when when Anna Farrell got past Dicksboro full back Ciara O’Shea and pulled first time on a goalbound attempt but ‘Boro stopper Kirsty Maher stood tall to deny the former Kilkenny star.

Dicksboro were the ones to get the first score as after four minutes, Orlaith Hanrick found the target on the back of a good move including the likes of Lucinda Gahan and Aobha O’Gorman.

Thomastown then took control over the following 10 minutes or so as after Eva Hynes pointed the equaliser from a free, the winners then hit the following three scores with the industrious Hynes getting all three points, two from placed balls and one from play.

Kilkenny camogie captain Aoife Prendergast reduced the deficit with a well taken free near the sideline in the 17th minute but Thomastown were fairly rampant.

The game’s first goal then arrived when the sister act of Eimear and Anna Farrell combined before Eimear drilled a shot into the 'Boro net.

Thomastown followed up on the goal with points from Niamh Donnelly, Anna Farrell and Sarah Barcoe and they looked ina great position when leading 1-7 to 0-2.

Dicksboro did finish the half with the last two points of the half though as efforts from Prendergast and Amy Clifford redcued the Thomastown deficit to six at the break.

Prendergast scored her third point for the 'Boro at the start of the second half to reduce the gap to five and the defending champions were right back in the mix when Aobha O’Gorman goaled in the 36th minute after a storming run from Amy Clifford found the corner forward in space.

Dicksboro’s joy only lasted three minutes as Thomastown bounced back with their second goal when a long free from Eva Hynes was touched to the net by Anna Farrell.

Dicksboro wouldn’t go away easy though and when Orlaith Hanrick, Jenny Clifford and Asha Mc Hardy all pointed, the sides were on level terms.

The 'Boro looked best placed to win the game at that stage but after such a battling display Thomastown weren’t willing to go away easy and Hynes hit the winner for the 2020 champions.

The 'Boro did have chances to force extra-time but Thomastown held on to secure championship glory once again.

Teams and Scorers

Thomastown- Eva Hynes (0-5, two frees and one 45), Anna Farrell (1-1), Eimear Farrell (1-0), Niamh Donnelly, Sarah Barcoe (0-1 each)

Dicksboro- Orlaith Hanrick (0-4, three frees), Aobha O’Gorman (1-0), Aoife Prendergast (0-3, three frees), Asha McHardy, Amy Clifford, Jenny Clifford (0-1 each)

Thomastown- Kate McDonald; Lisa Donnelly, Sally Teehan, Sarah Hudson; Roisin O’Keeffe, Sinead O’Keeffe, Joanne Fitzpatrick; Jenny Reddy, Sarah Walsh; Eva Hynes, Eimear Farrell, Niamh Donnelly; Sarah Barcoe, Anna Farrell, Therese Donnelly.

Dicksboro- Kirsty Maher; Jane Cass, Ciara O’Shea, Katie Byrne; Tara Clifford, Niamh Phelan, Ciara Phelan; Caoimhe Dowling, Aoife Prendergast; Asha McHardy, Lucinda Gahan, Amy Clifford; Aobha O’Gorman, Orlaith Hanrick, Jenny Clifford.

Subs- Rachel Dowling for C.Dowling 50 mins.

Referee- Paddy O’Reilly (Barrow Rangers)