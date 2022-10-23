Foley goal paves the way as Blacks and Whites claim junior glory

Blacks and Whites are Kilkenny junior hurling champions for the first time since 2009 after they edged a thrilling decider against Windgap in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Blacks and Whites came into the game as underdogs but inspired by a first half goal from Emmet Foley, they were able to hold off a gallant Windgap side.

Blacks and Whites dominated the majority of the opening half and with Ryan Murphy and Jamie Byrne in fine scoring form, they opened up a two point lead (0-10 to 0-8).

Windgap stayed in touch with efforts from Jack Doyle, Adam O'Shea and James Power but Blacks and Whites then moved firmly into control when Foley batted a long range free from Ryan Murphy into the net at the end of the opening half.

Blacks and Whites had big performances all over the field and when Murphy pointed a second half free, teh winners led by six points (1-11 to 0-8).

Windgap were appearing in their first final since 2001 so they were never going to go away easily and they kept plugging away until they scored five points on the bounce between the 46th and 52nd minutes to draw level.

Windgap appeared to have all the momentum at that stage but they failed to score again and after joint captain Paul Murphy pointed Blacks and Whites back in front, ace free taker Ryan Murphy scored two more late efforts to put the seal on the victory.

Teams and Scorers

Blacks and Whites- Ryan Murphy (0-9, five frees and one 65), Jamie Byrne (0-4), Emmet Foley (1-0), Sam Byrne, Seanan Doyle, Paul Murphy, Edward Murphy (0-1 each)

Windgap- Emmet Landy (0-5, three frees and one 65), Jack Doyle (0-5, one free), James Power (0-3), Adam O'Shea (0-2), James Culleton, Niall Walsh (0-1 each)

Blacks and Whites- Keelin O'Grady; Joe Kelly, Michael Maloney, Tommy Joyce; Ian Foley, Aidan O'Dowd, Niall Kennedy; Paul Murphy, Martin Kelly; Emmet Foley, John Lennon, Jamie Byrne; Sam Byrne, Ryan Murphy, Seanan Doyle. Subs- Edward Murphy for E.Foley 40 mins, Daire Murphy for I. Foley 44 mins, Michael Moloney for Lennon 53 mins, Jason Byrne for S.Byrne 58 mins.

Windgap- Eoin Cody; Padraic Foley, Cian Ryan, Sean Foley; Willie Phelan, Pat Power, Sean Purcell; Sean Power, Pat Grace; Niall Walsh, Emmet Landy, Adam O'Shea; Jack Doyle, James Power, James Culleton. Subs- Darragh O'Shea for P.Power 45 mins, Zak Kennedy for Culleton 56 mins.

Referee- Eoin Hayes