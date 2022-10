Leinster IFC- Mullinavat strike late to overcome Bracknagh in Leinster opener

Five months after winning the Kilkenny senior football title, Mullinavat upset the odds again as they defeated Bracknagh of Offaly in the opening round of the Leinster Intermediate Football Championship.

Bracknagh dominated the opening half but their 1-4 to 0-2 half-time advantage was scant reward for their play and they were made pay for a number of misses when Mullinavat turned the tide in the second half.

Mullinavat captain Michael Malone kickstarted the Kilkenny side’s revival when scoring a fantastic individual goal at the start of the second half and they then completed the comeback when subs Padraic Gahan and Oisin Knox scored a goal and a point respectively.

It was another superb against the odds success for Mullinavat and after their glorious Leinster Intermediate run in 2019 that saw them reach the final, they will be hopeful of another busy few weeks.

Bracknagh were well fancied coming into the game and all looked to be going to plan when Stefan Geoghegan knocked over the first two points from play.

Mullinavat responded with their first point via Michael Malone in the 8th minute but just two minutes later they were on the backfoot when Bracknagh got the opening goal of the game.

The goal arrived when Peter Cunningham caught a long delivery inside and with Michael Cunningham alongside him, Peter offloaded for Michael to palm to the net.

Mullinavat then replied with a John Walsh free but despite hitting eight first half wides, the visitors kicked the last two points of the half as Robin Galbrith and Michael Cunningham both found the target.

Geoghegan and Ian Duggan exchanged points at the beginning of the second half before the tie was turned on it’s head when Mick Malone goaled for Mullinavat in the 36th minute.

Malone’s effort left only two between the teams and it soon became one after a Tom Aylward score.

Peter and Michael Cunningham both pointed in the 45th and 47th minutes for Bracknagh but remarkably they wouldn’t score again in the final 10 minutes.

As a result Mullinavat rallied and after Ian Duggan converted his second free, they struck for goal when Padraic Gahan kicked a shot to the net after being set up by Liam Fennelly and Oisin Knox.

Knox then kicked the insurance score in stoppage time as Mullinavat claimed a big victory.

Teams and Scorers

Mullinavat- Michael Malone (1-1), Padraic Gahan (1-0), Ian Duggan (0-2, two frees), John Walsh (0-1, one free), Tom Aylward, Oisin Knox (0-1 each)

Bracknagh- Michael Cunningham (1-2), Stefan Geoghegan (0-3), Robin Galbrith, Peter Cunningham (0-1 each)

Mullinavat- Killian Dunphy; Joe Fennelly, Simon Aylward, Mikey Jones; Shane Kelly, Ger Malone, John Walsh; James Culleton, Tom Aylward; Adam Mansfield, Michael Malone, Conor Duggan; Ian Duggan, Liam Fennelly, Brian Phelan.

Subs- Oisin Knox for Phelan h-t, Padraig Dempsey for C.Duggan 43 mins, Padraic Gahan for Jones 45 mins, Peter McDonald for Culleton 61 mins.

Bracknagh- Keith Keogh; David Costello, Jim Hendy, Fionn Dempsey; Anthony Cunningham, Ciaran Donnelly, Adam Kelly; Stefan Geoghegan, Mark Dunne; Darren Kelly, Joe Costello, Eoghan Geoghegan; Robin Galbrith, Peter Cunningham, Michael Cunningham.

Subs- Edward Mather for D.Kelly 23 mins.

Referee- Stephen Fagan (Wicklow)