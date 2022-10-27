Search

27 Oct 2022

Kilkenny IHC Final- Main Talking Points

Danesfort 1-36 Thomastown 4-25 (After Extra-Time)

Thomastown’s John Donnelly ships a heavy challenge during Sunday's final. Pic: Wilie Dempsey

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

27 Oct 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Main Man
Des Dunne (Danesfort)
Danesfort followers knew that if they were to win the Intermediate title that a huge performance was needed and that’s certainly what occurred and it makes singling out any player a tough job. Richie Hogan was brilliant in attack alongside the likes of Jack Bruton, Robbie Walsh and James Mullally while Philly Cooney and Cathal Kearney excelled in midfield. Paul Murphy marshalled the defence well but he was luckily alongside team captain Des Dunne who was the Danesfort driving force. He put in the big hits when needed and was a huge leadership figure when Thomastown threatened to take control.

Talking Point
A lot will be made of Thomastown losing a third Intermediate final in four years but that would be looking past the Danesfort achievement. Only relegated from the senior ranks in 2020, the ’Fort have bounced back in style to quickly retake their name among the county’s elite. The Intermediate winners were defeated by a Glenmore side in 2021 that have since gone on to be really competitive in the senior championship so buoyed by a new group of younger players, Danesfort will aim to replicate that next term.

Turning Point
In a chaotic high scoring affair, it’s hard to note down any one turning point but Danesfort did manage to take control for the majority of extra-time and that was significantly aided by Jake Cullen’s goal. Cullen has been the ace in the Danesfort pack as he incredibly scored goals off the bench in the Quarter-Final (Conahy), Semi-Final (Rower-Inistioge ) and final victories (Thomastown). Cullen’s well taken goal on Sunday helped Danesfort into a lead they would never relinquish despite Thomastown’s late rally.

Highlight
While it was a slow start, when it came to life it was an end to end attacking classic. Danesfort manager Niall Bergin will not be happy by his side’s four goal concession but from a neutral point of view, it was a thrilling watch.

What’s Next
Danesfort now go on to face Trim in the Leinster Intermediate Championship on November 12.

