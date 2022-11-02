Kilkenny's Ellen Molloy nominated for WNL Player of the Year

The nominees for the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Awards have been announced ahead of the Award Ceremony on Thursday, November 24th.

Athlone Town striker Emily Corbet, Peamount United veteran Áine O'Gorman and Wexford Youths midfielder Ellen Molloy are all in the running for the Player of the Year.

O'Gorman previously won this award, in the 2014/15 season, while Corbet is a first-time nominee and Molloy makes the list having won the Young Player of the Year in 2020.

For this year's Young Player of the Year, Athlone Town's Muireann Devaney, Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and Sligo Rovers's Emma Doherty are all in contention following fine seasons.

The Manager of the Year Award sees last year's winner Noel King nominated after guiding Shelbourne to back-to-back League titles, alongside Athlone Town's Tommy Hewitt and Sligo Rovers's Steve Feeney.

Two awards have already been confirmed with Peamount United captain Áine O'Gorman claiming the EVOKE.ie Golden Boot after finishing up with 22 goals, while Shelbourne goalkeeper Amanda Budden retained the Bank of Ireland Golden Gloves following 14 clean sheets.

The Buy4Pets Goal of the Season Award will be selected via an online vote in advance of the Awards Ceremony.

On the night of the Awards, the best XI that makes up the Team of the Season will be announced along with the EA SPORTS WNL Under-19 and Under-17 Players of the Year.

The Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 24th in the Gibson Hotel, Dublin.



2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League Awards Nominees

SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Year

Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)

Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

SSE Airtricity WNL Young Player of the Year

Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town)

Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)

Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers)

SSE Airtricity WNL Manager of the Year

Tommy Hewitt (Athlone Town)

Noel King (Shelbourne)

Steve Feeney (Sligo Rovers)