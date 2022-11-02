Under 13 Hurling- ’Vat deliver another top class show

After a thrilling league final, Mullinavat and Carrickshock delivered another cracker in the Roinn B county decider.

Both sides were well able to take their scores and within 15 minutes had racked up 11 points on the board, the ’Vat leading by 0-7 to 0-4.

Next to pounce was the hard working Edward Bolger with a monster score on the run from distance, quickly followed by a Cian Kelly free.

Carrickshock needed something at this stage to stay in the game. Jack Donnelly stepped up to point a free, but they got real boost when Donie Cahill pulled off a cracker of a save to get the Carrickshock team bouncing as referee Harry Stone blew for half-time (Mullinavat 0-10, Carrickshock 0-6).

Carrickshock got off to a blistering start in the second half with Sam Mansfield and Jack Donnelly pointing to bring the deficit back to two points. It was game on, but Mullinavat got the next two points with Conor Conway and Adam Fitzpatrick contributing.

The signs were coming that, with the wind at their backs, Carrickshock were poised to cause some trouble in the Mullinavat full-back line. Carrickshock’s first chance came when a high ball hit the crossbar and caused pandemonium in the square but Mullinavat eventually got it cleared and out for a 65 which Jack Donnelly pointed.



Mullinavat got the next point from a Cian Kelly free which they badly needed as Carrickshock were having their purple patch. Both sides giving it their all now with Cian Franks and Sam Mansfield, who both looked dangerous, being closely tracked by Patrick Aylward and Leo Aylward in the Mullinavat defence.

The bit of luck Carrickshock needed came when a looping shot from 25 yards dropped in under the crossbar to bring them within a point, Cian Franks the scorer.

Mullinavat answered in style and swung things back their way with three unanswered points in five minutes through Cian Kelly (2) and Edward Bolger to stem the tide and slow down the Carrickshock advance.

Carrickshock hit back when the influential Jack Donnelly caught a ’Shock puck-out and put it over without any trouble.

It was blow for blow on the pitch now in a very physical county final, with both teams going hard at it. Mullinavat responded brilliantly with two classy points from full-forward Adam Fitzpatrick to put five between the teams. From the puck-out the ball found its way to Cian Franks, who teed up Liam O’Grady to make it a four-point game.

Again Carrickshock went on the attack from the puck-out. After some great work from their defence they won another free, allowing Jack Donnelly to make it a three-point game and make for an exciting finish.

Mullinavat were being tested at this stage, with plenty of glances at the watch, but there was still time for Adam Fitzpatrick to plunder the Mullinavat goal to push the gap out to six points and seal a great win for the ’Vat.

In what was a quality game all around, great credit must go to both sides for delivering another top drawer final.