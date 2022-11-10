Search

10 Nov 2022

Hockey- Kilkenny Seconds grab big win

Kilkenny 2's 5 UCD 7's 1

10 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

Last weekend saw the Kilkenny 2nds keep their place at top of the table with a comprehensive away win against UCD 7s.

It was a tough match from the start, with both teams working tirelessly up and down the pitch.

Kilkenny persevered and their hard work payed off when Ava Murphy sent a sublime pass from defence to forward Maria Connolly who carried the ball up the wing and straight into Catriona Twomey who had a perfect touch to finish it into goal.

Using this momentum, Kilkenny were awarded a short corner soon after and sweeper Leia Hill pushed the ball into the back of the net.

The intensity continued to work in Kilkenny’s favour with another goal by Maria Connolly from the far right corner of the circle, leaving Kilkenny three goals up at half time.

Kilkenny’s defence of Leia Hill, Ava Murphy, Rachel Crotty and Andrea Pare remained strong. Gemma Carter stayed composed in goal, making some excellent saves.

Kilkenny’s midfield line of Aisling Morrissey, Nessa Farrell, Jane O’Keeffe and Sophie Naughton remained working hard up and down the pitch looking to connect passes with the forwards; Emma Shepard, Catriona Twomey, Quin Browne and Maria Connolly.

Swarming the UCD circle, Kilkenny got another short corner and Jane O’Keeffe collected the rebound and smashed the ball from the top of the circle into the back of the goal, advancing Kilkenny’s win.

Following a scramble in the Kilkenny circle, UCD were successful in getting their goal opportunity putting the score at 4 -1.
Kilkenny bounced back and Shepard who was positioned at the penalty spot popped the ball passed the goalie to secure Kilkenny’s 5 - 1 win.

Kilkenny 2s: Gemma Carter, Ava Murphy, Andrea Parr, Leia Hill, Rachel Crotty, Nessa Farrell, Aisling Morrissey, Sophie Naughton, Jane O’Keeffe, Quin Browne, Emma Shepard (C), Catriona Twomey, Maria Connolly.

Coach: Paul O'Donnell.

