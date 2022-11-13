Search

13 Nov 2022

Leinster Final proves a step too far for gallant Muckalee

O'Dwyers (Dublin) 4-8 Muckalee 0-7

Muckalee bring the ball forward during their LeinsterJunior Football Championship final defeat to O’Dwyers. Picture: Aisling Clery

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

13 Nov 2022 10:16 AM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Muckalee’s Leinster Junior Championship dream fell at the final hurdle after they went down to Dublin side O’Dwyers in a gloomy Baltinglass on Saturday.

Muckalee were competitive for the majority of the final but two goals in each half for O’Dwyers saw them run out 13 point victors at the end of an entertaining affair.

Both teams showed their nerves early on with the first score not arriving until the 14th minute and it proved to be a game changing effort after a point attempt from O’Dwyers midfielder Alana Kelly quite luckily bounced over the head of Muckalee goalkeeper Niamh McDowell and into the back of the net.

Muckalee replied with their opening score when Hazel Moore showed her pace before slotting an effort between the posts.

Muckalee were then right back in the game when Kate Purcell left just a point between the sides.

Disaster soon struck for Muckalee though as corner back Roisin Hanlon was given a yellow card for a high tackle on an O’Dwyers attacker.

As a result Muckalee had to play the rest of the half with 14 players and they were soon on the backfoot when Katie McCabe converted a free before Shannon Richardson scored O’Dwyers second goal a couple of minutes later.

To their credit Muckalee kept at it and with Katie Nolan leading the charge, the Kilkenny side were back to within three points at the break when the senior camogie all-star nominee scored a couple of nice efforts.

Two quickfire points from Katie McCabe gave the Balbriggan based O’Dwyers side a 2-4 to 0-5 lead at the start of the second half and the game was then all but put to bed when the Michael Blount managed side scored further goals in the 37th and 38th minutes.

O’Dwyers captain Aoife Curran got the first of the goals when working her way inside a few Muckalee defenders before shooting past Niamh McDowell before full forward Shannon Richardson got her second goal less than 60 seconds later when taking advanatge of a loose pass in the Muckalee defence.

Muckalee replied with points from Kelley Comerford and Kate Purcell but the pair of scores would prove to be their only scoring tally in the second period.

Muckalee created a number of goal scoring oppportunities but they couldn’t find the way to the net and O’Dwyers finished the game with the last three points as they ensured a Dublin club claimed the championship title for a second successive year.

Muckalee were well beaten in the end but they still put in an admirable performance that saw Katie Nolan, Hazel Moore and Kate Purcell impress in attack while a solid defence led by Edel Coonan made things difficult for their Dublin opponents.

Despite the final loss, Muckalee can look back on a landmark year that saw them crowned Kilkenny senior champions before they gained three victories in the Leinster campaign.

Teams and Scorers

O’Dwyers- Shannon Richardson (2-0), Katie McCabe (0-6, five frees), Alana Kelly (1-1), Aoife Curran (1-0), Lara Marry (0-1)

Muckalee- Katie Nolan (0-3, two frees), Kate Purcell (0-2), Kelley Comorford, Hazel Moore (0-1 each)

O’Dwyers- Niamh Kirby; Carla Munson, Lara Marry, Aoife Curran; ElsA Kearney, Holly O’Rourke, Jane Kehoe; Alana Kelly, Katie McCabe; Izzy McClean, Chloe Johnston, Erica Byrne; Aoife Breathnach, Shannon Richardson, Amy Gibbons.

Subs- Ellen Dowling for Munson 52 mins, Naomi Weakliam for Kelly 62 mins, Saoirse Blount for Kehoe 63 mins.

Muckalee- Niamh McDowell; Roisin Coady, Eadaoin Cody, Roisin Hanlon; Aoife Dunne, Edel Coonan, Clodagh Hanlon; Ellen Lawlor, Kelley Comerford; Kate Purcell, Rebecca Roche, Hazel Moore; Sarah Brennan, Laura McDowell, Katie Nolan.

Subs- Ciara Doheny for Brennan 40 mins, Shona Ruane for Dunne 40 mins, Amy Ring for Roche 47 mins, Denise Comerford for L.McDowell 55 mins, Amy Nolan for E.Coady 63 mins.

Referee- Barry Redmond (Wexford)

