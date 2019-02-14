Love is in the air in Kilkenny with the scent of roses

With Valentine's Day here the perfume makers here at L'Occitance have created a stunning new range of fragrances.

The Rose is associated with love, romance, passion and femininity – and also with Provence and the city of Grasse – its scent is absolutely timeless.

L’OCCITANE has always loved the rose. Over the years, it has paid homage to this inspiring ingredient, placing it at the heart of a fragrance line and complementary products that highlight different facets of its personality.

The new Eau de Toilette captures the quintessential Provençal rose in a dazzling, elegant fragrance that is both absolutely feminine and resolutely modern. Opening with notes of pink pepper, accompanied by lychee and raspberry accords, the fragrance soon gives way to an utterly rosy heart.

Rosa Centifolia infusion from Grasse (obtained using an exclusive technique that fuses modernity with tradition) mingles with Rosa Damascena absolute, rounded off with violet leaf absolute and white musk leave a warmer trail.

If you thought that rose was an old-fashioned scent, think again… With this new range, L’Occitane puts the fun into fragrance and lets you customise your scent according to your mood. Wear your Rose Eau de Toilette your way by layering it with one of three Fragranced Waters.

The ‘Burst of Cheerfulness’ Fragranced Water (€35 – 50ml), with its floral and fruity character, will put an even bigger smile on your face.

The floral and watery notes of the ‘Burst of Relaxation’ Fragranced Water (€35 – 50ml) will deepen that sense of serenity and

the ‘Burst of Vitality’ Fragranced Water (€35 – 50ml) will amp up your energy and enthusiasm levels with its floral-citrus notes.

Each Fragranced Water complements the Rose Eau de Toilette and can even be slipped into your handbag and used throughout the day to enhance your rosy mood.

L'Occitane is located in the Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny City.