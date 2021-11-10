REVEALED: Young singer crowned Kilkenny's Next Superstar winner

Lily Tucker, age 12, is the winner of the very first edition of Kilkenny’s Next Superstar!

Hailing from the Royal Oak, just outside Paulstown, Lily’s entry video saw her produce a stirring rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘Run To You’.

The Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny student won the public voting stage of the competition and a strong points tally from our panel of expert judges was enough to see her victorious.

“Lily has always looked up to and aspired to Whitney but also draws inspiration from sopranos from eras long before her time,” explains proud mother Anna.

“She is also a dedicated member of Spotlight Stage School and performed with them on last year’s Late Late Toy Show.”



Our esteemed judging panel of Sinéad Blanchfield, Robert Grace and Lesley Cleere also scored Lily’s performance in the final.

Sinéad, an international soprano and Music Development Officer at Music Generation Kilkenny gave Lily credit for tackling ‘such a big song’.

“Lily did really well with it and there were some strong moments there,” she said.

Superstar Robert Grace was also impressed. He noted that Lily’s passion for singing shone throughout the duration of the performance.

Market Cross Shopping Centre Manager Lesley Cleere added that the performance was ‘well controlled’ and that Lily did well by ‘adding her own style’.

Kilkenny’s Next Superstar was envisaged to be the first ever countywide talent competition of its kind - open to all ages, abilities and talents! The response that we received for the very first edition was simply incredible.

Acts included an array of talents including singers, dancers, makeup artists and skilled musicians.

Managing Editor of the Kilkenny People, Sam Matthews, commended the response to the competition and thanked the public, contestants and sponsors for getting onboard from start to finish.

“If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that we are definitely not short of talent here in Kilkenny and it’s great to be able to give local performers a platform to showcase their abilities,” he said.

The winner, Lily, will now pick up a stunning prize package that includes a FREE year of classes from Dramatic Action Stage School, an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast for two in Langton’s and a €300 Go-Anywhere Gift Voucher from Castlecomer Credit Union.

Market Cross Shopping Centre have also kindly provided a €200 Fleetwood voucher to spend in Wigoders Kilkenny, a pair of designer glasses worth €199 from Specsavers, a €100 gift voucher for Lash Dolls Kilkenny, a Reset Serum Gift Set worth €78.50 from L’Occitane Kilkenny, a €70 gift voucher for Rude Boys Barbers and a €50 gift voucher to spend at Nolan’s Jewellers!

The Tucker family would like to thank Presentation Secondary School and Spotlight Stage School for their immense support throughout the public voting stages of the competition.