Search

17/09/2021

'Deep low' - Fears storm system could hit Ireland next week

'Deep low' - Fears storm system could hit Ireland next week

'Deep low' - Fears storm system could hit Ireland next week

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Weather models for next week are showing a deep area of low pressure heading for Ireland.

Weather Alerts Ireland has described the weather system as "something to keep an eye on."

Their latest forecast added: "This evening's [Thursday] ECMWF model is forecasting a low-pressure system pushing very close to Ireland next Friday which could bring very strong winds and rain.

"The GFS model is not showing this deep low at the moment. Still a good while off so will be interesting to see how it plays out."

Met Éireann's monthly forecast does not predict the arrival of this system just yet but they are constantly updated. Their forecast from Friday, September 24, says, "Atlantic frontal systems could still affect Ireland during the period, but they are likely to be significantly weakened as they run eastwards into the high pressure.

"A drier than normal rainfall signal supports this reasoning. Temperatures look likely to stay above average also. The potential for warnings during this period is thus reduced."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media