Yesterday was wettest October day *ever* in Kilkenny!

File pic
Yesterday was the wettest day in Kilkenny for more than 11 years, according to local expert Kilkenny Weather.
Wednesday was also the wettest October day in the county *ever*.
Warning of a wet day had earlier come from Met Eireann who issued a status yellow rainfall warning for several counties, including Kilkenny, in place between 1am on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday.
Met Eireann warned "heavy spells of persistent rain will lead to localised flooding" across these counties Kilkenny, Kerry, Cork, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.
Rain is finally easing down but Oct 27th will go down as Kilkenny's wettest October day on record with a total of 48.5mm.This is also our wettest day since Sept 5th 2010. A total of 55.3mm (over 2") fell from 1am on 27th to 10am on 28th. @kclr96fm @KKPeopleNews @SnowbieWx pic.twitter.com/fqtkc2D25d— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) October 28, 2021
