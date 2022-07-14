The highest national temperature record, set in Kilkenny in 1887, is now in danger!

The latest weather charts released for Ireland shows an increased possibility of temperatures exceeding 30C in some areas in the coming days, which could be hugely significant to Kilkenny.

A couple of forecasters have predicted 30C+ on Monday, July 18 (see pics below).

So what does this have to do with Kilkenny?

Well, first of all, Monday is the day of the Kilkenny homecoming so make sure you pack your sunscreen if you plan on going.

Secondly - back on June 26, 1887 a temperature of 33.3°C was recorded at Kilkenny Castle.

This is noted as the highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland and remains so to this day!

Will another county take the crown in the coming days? If the below forecasts are accurate, there's a big chance.

[Image: European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts prediction for July 18,2022]

[Image: Forecast from UK forecaster netweather.tv that has predicted 34C some areas of the Midlands!]