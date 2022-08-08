Weather warning issued for Kilkenny

FILE PHOTO
Kilkenny has been issued a weather advisory alert for this week, valid until next Monday.
The warning says that Ireland will experience a hot spell developing from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend. Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties.
Remaining uncomfortably warm overnight too. Updates will follow.Impacts:•Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population
•High Solar UV index•Risk of water related incidents
Event: Advisory
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Sun. 07/08 @ 11AM
Valid to: Mon. 15/08 @ 12AM
Affected Areas: Ireland
