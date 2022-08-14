Dramatic weather forecast for Kilkenny today
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Thunderstorm Warning for Kilkenny this afternoon (Sunday).
The warning kicks in from 3pm and stays in place until 9am tomorrow (Monday) morning.
According to Met Eireann: "Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. Flooding where heavy downpours occur." However, because of the sporadic nature of thunderstorm development, not all areas will experience thunder and lightening.
A Status Yellow High Temperature Warning remains in place for Kilkenny, and all of Leinster. Met Eireann forecast maximum temperatures of 27 to 30 degrees today (Sunday). It will be warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally remaining above 15 degrees.
