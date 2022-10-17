ALERT: Status 'Yellow' weather warning issued for Kilkenny

Picture: Met Éireann
A 'Status Yellow' rain warning has been issued for counties including Kilkenny.
Met Éireann have warned that spells of heavy rain overnight Tuesday through to Wednesday night will lead to localised flooding.
The warning is valid from from 4am Wednesday morning until 10pm Wednesday night.
Counties Carlow, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford are also included in the warning.
A 'Status Yellow' warning advises people to take preventative action.
Expected weather conditions in a 'Status Yellow' alert do not pose an immediate risk to the general population.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.