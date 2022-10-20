WEATHER: Kilkenny could be in for days of thunderstorms new Met Eireann warning issued

Thunderstorms in Ireland set to continue through the night and into tomorrow as Met Eireann issues new warning
Thunderstorms in Ireland are set to continue through the night and up to Saturday afternoon as Met Eireann issues a new warning covering the majority of the country.
Met Eireann has now issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Thunderstorms for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon that comes into place at midnight tonight and remains in place until 4.30pm on Saturday.
It warns of bands of thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes causing some disruption in parts.
This morning in Kilkenny will be largely dry with a chance of isolated showers.
Light to moderate southeast winds will increase fresh to strong in the southwest.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees today.
Tonight will be wet in many areas with outbreaks of rain, possibly thunder, and some heavy falls possible.
