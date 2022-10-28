Wettest October on record in Kilkenny, forecaster confirms

File Photo
This month is already the wettest October ever recorded in Kilkenny, with a few more days of wet weather still on the horizon!
Local forecaster Niall Dollard confirmed the news in a social media post earlier today (Friday) after measuring overnight rainfall amounts.
"There was another 18.7mm of rain last night which has brought the October total to 162.5mm," Niall noted.
"This makes it the wettest October on record in Kilkenny (exceeds the 160.3mm in 1977)."
Met Eireann have predicted that the last few days of October will also bring more rain, and with rivers across the country already swelled, more flooding could become a real possibility.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.