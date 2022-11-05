Search

05 Nov 2022

Kilkenny's Winter Roads Plan is ready when weather turns icy

No changes to routes to be salted

Sian Moloughney

05 Nov 2022 7:00 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Despite the current mild weather temperatures, Kilkenny County Council’s winter road maintenance plan season is underway.
Under the Winter Plan Kilkenny County Council sets out the roads to be salted when freezing weather is forecast. Although not needed for the coming weeks, staff and equipment are ready to be called into action.


Priority One and Two routes are maintained by the County Council.
Priority Three routes are administered by the Council’s area offices in times of severe weather.

Because of the length of the road network in Kilkenny it is not possible to salt all routes.
The aim of the plan is to prevent ice formation and snow accumulation on the main busy road routes that cross the county.


In the Callan Thomastown area the Priority Three routes remain unchanged.
Included are the R697 from the city to Kells, the LP1023 out of Kells, R691 and R695 west of Callan, the R703 from Thomastown to Graignamanagh, the R705 and LP2643.
The winter road maintenance season stretches from October 17 to April 30, 2023.

