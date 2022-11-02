Callan Macra named Leinster Club of the Year!

Macra President John Keane presents members of Callan Macra with their trophy for ‘Leinster Club of the Year’ and Macra’s national conference/ rally, last weekend
Congratulations to the members of Callan Macra who have just been named Leinster Macra Club of the Year!
The South Kilkenny club, which recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of its foundation with a glitzy ball in Kilkenny City, is delighted with this title.
Well done to our regional and overall winners in this year’s Club of the Year competition!— Macra na Feirme (@MacranaFeirme) November 1, 2022
Kilmallock Macra Overall Winner & Munster winners
Callan Macra Leinster Winner
Maudabawn Macra Na Feirme North West Winners pic.twitter.com/t3Zla6qcmn
The award was announced at Macra’s Annual Conference/ Rally. In the running for overall club of the year were Callan Macra as well as Maudabawn Macra, from the North West, and the eventual winners, Munster’s Kilmallock Macra.
It’s been a good year for Callan Macra. The club are National Macra Volleyball Champs and last month won the Kerrygold Club Questiontime Final.
