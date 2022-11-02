Join in with a Woodland Walk for Science Week in Kilkenny

Teagasc invites you to join them for an unmissable series of virtual and in-person events for Science Week 2022 as part of ‘The Festival of Farming and Food’.



The Festival of Farming and Food is an educational, inspiring and fun week, packed full of amazing science activities, experiences, talks and exhibitions, for children and grown-ups alike.

Running from November 13-20, Science Week will engage the Irish public on the theme of Infinite Possibilities.

‘Trails and Tales’ woodland walks will take place in Woodstock, Inistioge, and Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny this Science Week as part of Teagasc’s Festival of Farming and Food.



“We are very excited to launch our full range of events and activities for Science Week. There is something for everyone, from primary school level, to second level and up to an adult audience. Many of our events are online so are accessible nationwide. We encourage teachers to broadcast our events to their classes”, says Catriona Boyle, Science Communications and Outreach Officer at Teagasc.

“Whether you are interested in science or not, we hope to inspire, encourage and challenge people of all ages and backgrounds to explore and understand the world around them,” says Catriona.

Science broadcaster Jonathan McCrea hosts Teagasc’s main live events (see links below):

60 Minute Science - Food Sustainability at Teagasc Ashtown will address questions of food sustainability, safety and environmental effects, on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30pm to 8pm.

Women in STEM – How can your career help the planet? An online event for second level students and up, from Teagasc Head Office on Wednesday, November 16 at 11am, features some of our inspirational women scientists, who talk about how the work they do benefits the environment and the career path they took to get to where they are.

Kids’ Corner: Say Cheese invites primary level students to join Teagasc on Friday, November 18 at 11am, for this fun interactive webinar broadcasting from Teagasc Moorepark that will explain why common dairy products in our fridges like milk, cheese and yoghurt, taste, look and smell like they do and what happens if we leave them too long.



Teagasc is also delighted to have more in-person events this year.

The Trails and Tales forestry walks will show you the benefits of forestry - from carbon sequestration to biodiversity. Not to mention the benefits to our wellbeing.

What goes on below our feet? Teagasc’s art-science exhibition Below Ground: Soil Life in a Changing Climate, at the Irish Agricultural Museum, Johnstown Castle, Wexford, runs from now until November 6, 2022 and a special reception for the public takes place on November 2.

Teagasc has schools visiting its research centres at Athenry and Moorepark and events and outreach events with local schools from Oak Park. There will be a number of events for the public at the College of Amenity Horticulture in the stunning Botanic Gardens in Dublin. Oak Park House hosts an exhibition of this year’s winning entries to the Teagasc Vision of Research and Innovation photo competition, followed by a guided tour of Oak Park House.

You can find out more about careers in STEM in Teagasc’s A Day in the Life YouTube series.

Teachers interested in arranging a speaker for their class, can contact Teagasc about the Meet a Scientist careers talks.

Full details about all the events and activities of the festival and booking CLICK HERE.