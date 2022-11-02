Leftover pumpkins? Cook up some soup using this old Kilkenny recipe!

From Cookery & Cures of Old Kilkenny (courtesy of Kilkenny County Council Library Service):
"This recipe was given us by Ruth Shirlee, the head housekeeper in Butler House, part of the Kilkenny Design Workshops.
"Butler House is sited across from the old stables of the Castle in Kilkenny (now the Design Workshops) and in between, there is a wonderful old garden, wherein grow pumpkins and other things considered exotic in Ireland."
Pumpkin Soup: 1.5 to 2lb Pumpkin, 3 medium potatoes, 3 large tomatoes (or 1 tin), 2 pts water, 1.5 lbs rice, a little milk, third of an ounce of butter, 3 pints cream
Steps: Peel pumpkin, cut into chunks.
Peel potatoes, halve tomatoes, remove seeds.
Cook tomatoes, pumpkin and potatoes with water for 20 to 30 minutes.
Boil rice separately in salted water until tender; drain. Sieve or liquidize the soup, season and add milk to desired consistency.
Reheat, add rice, butter and cream and liquidize again.
Enjoy!
Declan Gibbons (Station Manager); Derek Dooley and Ger Cody (Lake Productions); Barrie Henriques and Pat Shortall, Maurice O'Connor (Chairperson CRKC), Gavin Allman, Mick Cummins and Ann Nolan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.