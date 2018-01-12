Gig Guide: The listings for Kilkenny, January 12 - 16
Entertainment and music events
Plenty of live music in Kilkenny this weekend
Friday
Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.
Shrughawadda Players: The Real McCoy, St Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny, 8pm, €10.
Dicksboro GAA Celebration Dinner Dance, Langton’s, 8pm, €25.
Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.
Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Delta Dogs, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.
Saturday
Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2:30pm, €18/15/13.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.
Brendan Grace & Nostalgia, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm, €30.
The Spirit of Smokie, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €16.
Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Willie Maher, Home Rule Club.
Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Sunday
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.
Tuesday
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Jive Inferno Modern Jive, Kilford Arms Hotel, 8:30pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Any day
Exhibition: Touchstone, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to January 21.
Exhibition: Black & White Jane O’Malley Works on Paper, Butler Gallery, from Saturday to February 25.
