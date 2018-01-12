Gig Guide: The listings for Kilkenny, January 12 - 16

Friday

Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.

Shrughawadda Players: The Real McCoy, St Eoghan’s Centre, Kilmoganny, 8pm, €10.

Dicksboro GAA Celebration Dinner Dance, Langton’s, 8pm, €25.

Friday Night Gin Social, Bridie’s Bar, 8:30pm.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Delta Dogs, Ryan’s Bar, 10:30pm.

Saturday

Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 2:30pm, €18/15/13.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Watergate Productions: Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs Panto, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €18/15/13.

Brendan Grace & Nostalgia, Springhill Court Hotel, 8pm, €30.

The Spirit of Smokie, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 8pm, €16.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Willie Maher, Home Rule Club.

Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Sunday

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Session, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Tuesday

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Jive Inferno Modern Jive, Kilford Arms Hotel, 8:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Any day

Exhibition: Touchstone, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, to January 21.

Exhibition: Black & White Jane O’Malley Works on Paper, Butler Gallery, from Saturday to February 25.