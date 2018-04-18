Gig Guide: All the music and entertainment this week, April 18-24
A great lineup
Plenty of live music in Kilkenny this weekend
Wednesday
Book Launch: Mammy, I Don’t Want to Die, Langton’s, 7pm.
Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.
The Irish Country Stars Concert, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €25.
Film: We The Uncivilised, Hole in the Wall, 8pm.
Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.
Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
Trad Music, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.
Alexis Bernstorff: The Ros Tapestry, Mullins Mill, Kells, 8pm, €5.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.
Friday
Macra Mr Personality Festival, Springhill Court Hotel.
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Aslan, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 7:30pm, €24.50.
Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club.
Niall Thomas & Patrick M. Barrett, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €10.
Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Saturday
Macra Mr Personality Festival, Springhill Court Hotel.
Trad Music, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
St Canice’s Cathedral Choir & Ad Hoc Chorale Concert, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €15/10.
Robert John Ardiff, Fennelly’s, Callan, 8pm, €10.
Pat Shortt, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm (sold out).
Country Jamboree, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 8:30pm, €15.
Seamus Nugent, Home Rule Club.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Sunday
Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Pat Shortt, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm, €29.
Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
Monday
Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Tuesday
Trad Music, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.
Any day
Exhibition: Martina O’Brien, At Some Distance in the Direction Indicated, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to April 29.
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day.
