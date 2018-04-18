Gig Guide: All the music and entertainment this week, April 18-24

Wednesday

Book Launch: Mammy, I Don’t Want to Die, Langton’s, 7pm.

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

The Irish Country Stars Concert, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €25.

Film: We The Uncivilised, Hole in the Wall, 8pm.

Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Trad Music, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Alexis Bernstorff: The Ros Tapestry, Mullins Mill, Kells, 8pm, €5.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Friday

Macra Mr Personality Festival, Springhill Court Hotel.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Aslan, The Hub at Cillin Hill, 7:30pm, €24.50.

Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club.

Niall Thomas & Patrick M. Barrett, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €10.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Saturday

Macra Mr Personality Festival, Springhill Court Hotel.

Trad Music, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

St Canice’s Cathedral Choir & Ad Hoc Chorale Concert, St Canice’s Cathedral, 7:30pm, €15/10.

Robert John Ardiff, Fennelly’s, Callan, 8pm, €10.

Pat Shortt, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm (sold out).

Country Jamboree, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 8:30pm, €15.

Seamus Nugent, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Sunday

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Pat Shortt, Langton’s Ballroom, 8pm, €29.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Wallop The Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Tuesday

Trad Music, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Any day

Exhibition: Martina O’Brien, At Some Distance in the Direction Indicated, Butler Gallery at Kilkenny Castle, to April 29.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day.