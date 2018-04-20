Kilkenny, Thomastown company, What's On Tom? Productions looking for FAKE after success of CRACKED

Following on from the success of our show Cracked! What's On Tom? Productions is now looking for new plays! The theme for our new show is FAKE!

From news and marketing, to science and politics. Our world is filled with lies, deception, disinformation, misinformation, fakery, fraud, facades, mirages and propaganda.

What’s On Tom? Productions now invites playwrights, both established and emerging, to submit original 15 minute plays, with a maximum cast of three, on the theme FAKE.

Scripts most suited for our new production will be chosen by our reading panel, and be performed at The Red Door Theatre in Thomastown, Kilkenny and Billy Byrnes, Kilkenny City in autumn of 2018 .

We ask that writers do not put their name on their scripts. Please include a separate sheet with your contact details and the name of your play.

Send submissions by email only to:

whatsontomproductions@gmail. com

Deadline for submission is Friday May 18th 2018.