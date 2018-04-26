Mind-blowing journeys on screen in the Watergate soon!

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to Kilkenny.

When it arrives at the Watergate Theatre on Parliament Street in the centre of the city on Thursday, May 10, it will have two different collections of brand new adventure films to show.

They will some of the world’s top explorers on mind-blowing journeys in wild and remote parts of the globe.

The tour’s films are chosen from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival, which takes place every year in the Canadian Rockies.

Each screening in Kilkenny will offer a real sense of community, bringing together outdoor enthusiasts who are into all sorts of outdoor pursuits.

And there are free prize giveaways at the shows in Kilkenny.

The tour is part of the wider Banff World Tour, which travels the globe each year, visiting nearly 50 countries and reaching more than 400,000 people worldwide.

The full film line-up is coming soon. Programme highlights include:

The Frozen Road

This involves Yorkshire man Ben Page who embarks on a solo bike-packing journey in the Canadian Arctic.

He starts with romantic visions of perfect solitude, but as the latitude increases and the mercury falls below

-30C, he discovers what it truly means to travel alone in this great emptiness.

Greenland epic

Top adventurers Ben Stookesberry, Sarah McNair-Landry and Erik Boomer are on an extreme mission in Greenland.

Using kite skis, the trio tow their white-water kayaks 1,000km over the Greenland Ice Cap to reach the northernmost river ever paddled – and then the challenge gets even tougher.

With spectacular cinematography, remote wilderness and a large amount of suffering, this film shows what it’s like to be far out of your comfort zone.

For more information and to book tickets, see www.banff-uk.com or call the Watergate - 0567761674.