All Ireland senior hurling programme of 1913 - Kilkenny win to be auctioned by Fonsie Mealy

Book lovers and GAA memorabilia collectors will be in Kilkenny next week for the Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers Rare Book and Collectors' Sale. It will be held on Wednesday, May 2 at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel in the city. It will include a rare programme of the 1913 All Ireland senior hulring final played in Croke Park, which Kilkenny won.

The full catalogue is available on https://fonsiemealy.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Full-Proof-May-2nd-Sale.pdf

It will include pieces from The library of Dr. D.W. Davin Hillsborough, Co. Down and The GAA collection of the late Paddy Downey, The Irish Times GAA correspondent and the late Fred Dixon's Collection of Irish Almanacs and other select items from private clients.

Viewing

viewing at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel: Monday, 30th April: 1 to 6pm and Tuesday, 10 to 5.30pm