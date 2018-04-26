Rare first edition of The Hobbit expected to make between €20,000 and €30,000 at Kilkenny auction

A rare, first edition of The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien will be auctioned off in Kilkenny next Wednesday.

Published in 1937 it is one of the most sought after books around, especially after the dramatisation of the book in three instalments by film maker, Peter Jackson.

Also known by the title, There and Back Again, it was published by George Allen & Unwin Ltd, complete with map end papers, over leaf page at end, decorated green cloth with black lettering and design with the original pictorial dust jacket.

There were just 1,500 copies in the first print run. This book is excessively rare, particularly in this condition.

The Rare Book and collectors' Sale at the Ormonde Hotel, Kilkenny on Wednesday will also include pieces from The library of Dr DW Davin, Hillsborough, Co Down and the GAA collection of the late Paddy Downey, The Irish Times GAA correspondent and the late Fred Dixon's Collection of Irish Almanacs and other select items from private clients.

Viewing

Viewing at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel: Monday: 1 to 6pm and Tuesday, 10 to 5.30pm