Watch film classic in grounds of Kilkenny city school on June 1

Following the huge success of last summer’s cinema events, in conjunction with Happenings, the grounds of St. Kieran’s College will be transformed into a stunning outdoor summer cinema for one night only on Thursday, June 1 as part of the 7UP Free Summer Your Way campaign.

A special screening of “The Big Lebowski” brought to you by Happenings in association with 7UP Free will take place as well as a special Q&A with comedian and star of the movie, Dom Irrera beforehand. The cult classic comedy follows the story of Jeff Lebowski, known as ‘the Dude’ who is mistaken by gangsters for a reclusive tycoon, and as a result is propelled into a series of kidnapping, blackmail and murder that tests his easy-going philosophy.

Before the movie kicks off, guests can settle into a comfy billow bag with a complimentary 7UP Mojito Free, or pull up a blanket and get cozy in the beautiful surroundings of St. Kieran’s College.

All in the name of 7UP Free® and Happenings #SummerCinema – perfectly capturing the taste and feeling of summer.

Rebecca Burke, Head of Marketing for PepsiCo said “We are very excited to once again partner with such a well-known and respected Irish brand like Happenings for the 7UP Summer Cinema series.

“We know that Irish people are huge movie lovers, so we look forward to bringing some really fun screenings to audiences nationwide in 2017, for a movie experience like never before!

Set in some of the most picturesque outdoor locations of Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny and Limerick, there will be exciting activities for all members of the audience.”

Throughout the summer months, Happenings with 7UP Free presents: Summer Cinema will host a series of eight movies in outdoor locations around Ireland.

7UP Free will be giving away a number of tickets to each screening, so movie fans should keep an eye on 7UP Free social media channels to be in with a chance of winning. Places will be limited for each screening, so sign up to the Happenings and 7UP Free social media channels to be the first to know the dates and locations for each screening and avoid missing out on these blockbuster events.

Tickets are priced at €5 each and are available on the door.

Early arrival is advised to get the best seats in the house!