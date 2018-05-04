Boots worn by Manchester United star in legendary European Cup final of 1968 sold at auction
Shay Brennan boots worn against Benifca sold in Kilkenny
Boots work by Shay Brennan in 1968 European Cup final win by Manchester United against Benfica sold
The boots worn by the late Shay Brwnna in the legendary European Cup fimla of 1968 were sold at auction in kilkrnny this week. togther with the offical programme for the game against Benfica at Wembley made €700 at the Fonsie Mealy auctioneers auction in Kilkrnny city.
The pair of black leather Mitre football boots, with white stripes were worn by Brennan, the right back for Manchester United at Wembley in the European Cup final win over over Benfica in 1968. It marked the first time an English team won the supreme European title. Shay Brennan and his two
fellow Irishmen, Geoge Best and Tony Dunne played no small part in keeping Eusebio and his team
mates under wraps on that night, May 29, 1968.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on