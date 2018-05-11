Kilkenny - Conservation Salon in Loughboy next Friday

Are you tired of small talk, longing for a real conversation and hoping to meet new people? Look no further than Loughboy Library. Back by popular demand, Conversation Salon takes place there on next Friday, May 18 at 5.30pm.

Conversation Salons are about bringing all different kinds of people together for uplifting conversation on a range of topics. In a relaxed café- style setting over tea and coffee you can choose from a conversation menu of thought-provoking questions such as......

· Who is your role model for living life to the full?

· Do whistle blowers have an important role in society?

· “What makes your heart sing?”

They are friendly and welcoming events where you meet new people and get to hear different opinions and ideas. Attendees so far have given very positive feedback ie

· “It was great to get away from technology and be in the real world”

· “Great personal stories and human interaction”

· “It was interesting and fun and the setting was so safe”