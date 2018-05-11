Going anywhere nice this weekend? Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide
All the entertainment around the county
Plenty of live music in Kilkenny this weekend
Friday
Mary & Me, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/16.
Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Join Me In The Pines, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €15.
Hurling Championship Preview Night, The Cave Bar,
Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.
Saturday
Westmont College Orchestra, St Canice’s Cathedral, 1pm, €4.50.
Mark Anthony McGrath, City Library, 1pm.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.
Willie Maher, Home Rule Club.
Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn,
Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Papa Zitas, Left Bank
Sunday
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Frank-Guitar-O, Irish’s Bar, Knocktopher, 8pm.
Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn
Monday
Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.
Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Tuesday
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Bold As Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm.
any day
Exhibition: The Breadwinner, Butler Gallery from Saturday to July 29.
Exhibition: Lasting Impressions, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, to July 4.
Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day.
