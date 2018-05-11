Going anywhere nice this weekend? Here's this week's Kilkenny Gig Guide

Friday

Mary & Me, Watergate Theatre, 8pm, €20/16.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Join Me In The Pines, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9:30pm, €15.

Hurling Championship Preview Night, The Cave Bar,

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.

Saturday

Westmont College Orchestra, St Canice’s Cathedral, 1pm, €4.50.

Mark Anthony McGrath, City Library, 1pm.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Willie Maher, Home Rule Club.

Abbeyfolk & DJ, Kyteler’s Inn,

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Papa Zitas, Left Bank

Sunday

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Frank-Guitar-O, Irish’s Bar, Knocktopher, 8pm.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn

Monday

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Tuesday

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Bold As Brass, Club House Hotel, 9pm.

any day

Exhibition: The Breadwinner, Butler Gallery from Saturday to July 29.

Exhibition: Lasting Impressions, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, to July 4.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day.