This week's Kilkenny Gig Guide will keep the toes tappin'

Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

Kilkenny Academy of Dance: Alice in Wonderland, 7pm (sold out).

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Drops of Green, Left Bank, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

RockPaperScissors, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 10pm.

Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Late Date, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Academy of Dance: Alice in Wonderland, 7pm (sold out).

Tai Chi, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Friday

Pictures at the Priory Weekend, Kells, 7pm, €6.

Kilkenny Academy of Dance: Alice in Wonderland, 7pm (sold out).

Fassadinan Players Information Meeting, The Vaults, Castlecomer, 7:30pm.

Cois Nore Firewalk, Kilkenny Rugby Club, 7:30pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

SOS Kilkenny Table Quiz, James Stephens GAA Club, 8pm, €20 (table of four).

Fundraising Variety Night, Graine Hall, 8:30pm, €10.

Anna-Liese, Sly Green Sky & Brand New Dead Things, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8:30pm, €5.

Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club bar.

Involvement Centre Disco, Home Rule Club beer garden.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Fusion: TY Grad Ball, Pegasus Nightclub, 9pm.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.

The Troubadours, Left Bank, 10pm.



Saturday

Mark Anthony McGrath, City Library, 1pm.

Pictures at the Priory Weekend, Kells, 2pm, €6.

Kilkenny Academy of Dance: Alice in Wonderland, 2pm, €14/12.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Kilkenny Academy of Dance: Alice in Wonderland, 7pm (sold out).

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Atom 002 Festival Season Pre-Party, Brewery Corner, 8:30pm, €5.

Paul Fields, Home Rule Club.

Saturday Club, Marble City

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

Lisa McHugh, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €15.

Saturday Mix Up, Left Bank, 9pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Sunday

Pictures at the Priory Weekend, Kells, 2pm, €6.

Kilkenny Academy of Dance: Alice in Wonderland, 2pm, €14/12.

Hot 4 Jazz Quartet, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

Monday

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Tuesday

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

St Canice’s NS Maytime Melodies, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm (sold out).

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.