Kilkenny - Ballyhale Shamrocks stars offer young hurlers a chance to train with the greats

Ballyhale Shamrocks have come up with a fundraiser that no other GAA club in Ireland could match.

Top prize in ‘Hurling With The Stars’ is a trip to Ballyhale on July 21. Over this day, the winning club’s hurlers will be coached and mentored by stars of past (those five captains) and stars of present (Colin Fennelly, Joey Holden, Richie Reid, TJ Reid).

The winning club can bring up to three teams. There are further prizes of sport equipment for runners up.

To enter the draw, your club (camogie, hurling or juvenile) need only purchase a numbered card. Its 25 lines cost €10 each. Per card sold, your club retains €150 and Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club receives €100.

This initiative can therefore be used as a local fundraiser by any club between May 9 and June 22.

There is no limit on card purchase, which means ten cards sold equals €1,500 raised. The draw takes place on Monday June 25.

All details available on the website: hurlingwiththestars.com contact: info@hurlingwiththestars....

