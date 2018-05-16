KILKENNY - Explore the bread and butter of animated film making at Butler Gallery in Kilkenny Castle

As I entered the wonderful Breadwinner exhibition at the Butler Gallery, I had to pause and take stock.

Here we have an interactive, multi-media exhibition that includes a diverse selection of original drawings by the studio team which produced this animated, feature length film that was nominated for an Oscar.

Indeed, Cartoon Saloon have received three Academy Award nominations and to think they have created hundreds of highly prized jobs in Kilkenny is worth celebrating on its own but this ‘bash’ coincides with the Irish cinema release of the studio’s new feature film The Breadwinner.

Drawing and painting are at the core of the art form of animation and this is beautifully conveyed in the exquisite watercolours, gouaches and pencil drawings that enrich this exhibition.

Story to Life

Remarkable cut-outs bring Breadwinner’s heroine, Parvana’s story to life; creating a unique aesthetic full of magic and wonder.

This exhibition will give you a unique understanding of the artistic process that goes into making a successful film.

This magical exhibition, curated by Anna O’Sullivan and designed by Steven McNamara of ROJI, provides an imaginative and accessible viewing of Cartoon Saloon’s movie making process.

These works on paper reveal the multiplicity of processes involved in the realisation of an animated film.

The exhibition at the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny Castle will continue until July 29 and is open daily from 10am to 5pm.