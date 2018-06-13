Turn up the music! Here's Kilkenny's Gig Guide for May 13 - 20
A Beach Party recently took place in Matt the Millers
Matt The Millers hosted a Beach Party on Monday, with people partying to the tunes of After Dark and DJ Eddie Hughes. Guests were welcomed to the party with cocktails
Wednesday
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.
Create A Summer Soiree Demo, Skyline Suite at Hotel Kilkenny, 7:30pm, €20.
Jim Maher Story Teller & Seanchaí, Club House Hotel, 8pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Thursday
Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.
Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Bodacious The Shepherd Cat Book launch, The Book Centre, 6:30pm.
Jesters Stage Academy: Tale As Old As Time, Watergate Theatre, 7pm, €14.
Line Theatre: The Dumb Waiter, Hole in the Wall, 8pm, €10/5.
Druida Nua, Club House Hotel, 8pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.
The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.
Friday
TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.
Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Jesters Stage Academy: Tale As Old As Time, Watergate Theatre, 7pm, €14.
American Tea Party, Muckalee Community Centre, 7:30pm, €10.
The Cedartowns, Cleeres Theatre & Bar, 9pm.
Moira’s Open Night, Home Rule Club.
Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.
Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.
Saturday
Yard Beats, Brogan’s Bar, 6pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Jesters Stage Academy: Tale As Old As Time, Watergate Theatre, 7pm, €14.
Future Proof Summer Party, Brewery Corner, 8pm, €8/13/15.
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.
Pat Wall & The Hairy Wallflowers, Home Rule Club.
Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.
Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.
Martin Lacey, Home Rule Club.
The Cedartowns & Kairen Caine, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, €10.
Patrick O’Sullivan, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.
Him ‘n’ Her, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.
Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.
Sunday
Jesters Stage Academy: Tale As Old As Time, Watergate Theatre, 2pm, €14.
Sunday Summer Sessions, Left Bank, 5pm.
Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.
DJs, Left Bank.
Monday
Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.
Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9:30pm.
Tuesday
Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.
Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.
Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.
Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.