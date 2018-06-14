The Kilkenny People’s Guide to Summer Camps 2018
Summer has arrived and the school holidays are just around the corner…and that means summer camps are back. There are summer camps galore offering everything from art to tennis with plenty in between. New for this year there are bible clubs and IT camps. Summer camps can be pricey, but there are camps to suit every budget, with many offering discounts to siblings, so don’t be afraid to ask.
ART
Art It
Art camps. Create something different every day!
Dates: 1 week camps, July 16th to August 3rd
Ages: 5 to 7 (mornings) & 8 to 12 (full day)
Location: Art It, Priory House, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Kilkenny
086 3085270, Facebook
Kilkenny Arts Festival
Programme of events for children.
Dates: August 9th – 19th
Ages: all ages
info@kilkennyarts.ie
www.kilkennyarts.ie
BIBLE CLUBS
Arts Festival Bible CluSb
Dates: August 13th to 17th, mornings
Ages: 4 to 12
Location: Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, New Road, Kilkenny
Castlecomer Holiday Bible Club
“Space Academy”.
Dates: July 2nd to 6th, mornings
Ages: 4 to 12
Location: Railyard Clubhouse, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny
0872944818
Millenium Court Bible Club
Dates: July 2nd to 6th, afternoons
Ages: 4 to 12
Location: Millenium Court Community Centre, Kilkenny
086 4063149
COOKERY
Ryeland House Cookery
Children’s & teens 5 day cookery summer boot camps
Dates: June 18th to 22nd & July 9th to 13th for ages 12 to 15, July 2nd to 6th for ages 9 to 11
Ages: 9 to 11 & 12 to 15
Location: Ryeland House Cookery School, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny
086 2767656
ryelandhouse@gmail.com
www.ryelandhousecookery.com
Kilkenny Cookery School
Variety of sweet & savoury hands-on cookery camps to choose from.
Dates: Three day camps July & August
Ages: Over 6s, 10 to 12’s, over 13’s and parent & toddler
Location: Kilkenny Cookery School, Friary Street, Kilkenny
087 9533870, Facebook
www.kilkennycookeryschool.ie
School of Food
Cook sweet and savoury dishes and pick vegetables from the market garden.
Dates: 3 day camps, July 10th to 12th
Ages: 7 to 12
Location: Dublin Road, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny
056 7754397, 087 3350500, Facebook
www.schooloffood.ie
DANCE
Dance Republic
Summer dance camp. Lyrical dancing in the style of MTV’s “Dance Moms”.
Dates: to be confirmed
Ages: 3 to 16
Location: Bagenalstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, Paulstown
087 9486518
Kilkenny Academy of Dance
Tiny Tots camp for ages 3 and 4 and Junior Summer School for ages 5 to 12 with dance, arts and crafts and games.
Dates: Tiny Tots camp – August 8th to 10th. Junior Summer School – July 9th to 13th and July 16th to 20th
Ages: 3 to 4 & 5 to 12
Location: Tiny Tots – Smithlands, Kilkenny Dance Studios, Loughboy, Kilkenny. Junior Summer School - Kilkenny School Project, Waterford Road, Kilkenny
083 8611106, Facebook
DRAMA & FILM
Barnstorm Youth drama camp to develop confidence & interpersonal skills through drama & have some fun!
Dates: July 9th to 13th
Ages: 8 to 10 (mornings) & 11 to 14 (afternoons)
Location: Barnstorm Theatre Company, Church Lane, Kilkenny (behind St Canice’s Cathedral)
056 7751266, Facebook
anna@barnstorm.ie
www.barnstorm.ie
Young Irish Film Makers
Summer film camp. Make your own short movie !
Dates: 5 day camps July 2nd to 6th, July 9th to 13th, July 30th to August 3rd
Ages: 9 to 12 & 13 to 16
Location: YIFM, St Joseph’s Studios, Waterford Rd, Kilkenny
056 7764677
ang@yifm.com
www.yifm.com
IT
Tiny Techs
Computer animation, pivot animator, podcasting, 3D modelling, graphic design, film making.
Dates: July 30th to August 3rd & August 6th to 10th
Location: Stoneyford Community Centre, Co Kilkenny
086 8798826
Tim_slight@hotmail.com
LANGUAGES
Bí Beo
Sports and Irish Language camp promoting speaking Irish in a fun and enjoyable sporting environment. Irish Language classes will be targeted to Junior Certificate exams.
Dates: 2 week camp July 9th – 13th & July 16th – 20th
Ages: 4th, 5th & 6th class and 1st years
Location: Loreto Secondary School, Granges Road, Kilkenny
083 4690239, Facebook, Twitter
bibeokk@gmail.com
Colaiste Naomh Eoin
Gaeltacht summer courses. Formal class, sports games, competitions, fun activities, ceile & sing song, art & drama.
Dates: July 2nd to 13th (2 week camp)
Ages: 8 to 18
Location: Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Rd, Kilkenny
01 298587
www.colaistenaomheoin.com
MULTI-ACTIVITY
Apple Tree Farm Montessori
Fun in the forest, water games, marshmallow toasting & much more.
Dates: July
Ages: 2 to 10
Location: Skeoghvosteen, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny
085 8756861
Ballyragget Community Childcare Service
Dates: July 4th – 8th
Ages: Preschool to age 8
Location: Chapel Ave, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny
056 8830119, 086 8462867, 086 8895127
Fairy Folk
Arts & crafts, cookery, indoor and outdoor games, drama, music, dance, sand & water play.
Dates: July 2nd to 6th and July 9th to 13th, mornings
Ages: 3 to 6
Location: 60 Richview, Castlecomer Rd, Kilkenny
056 7771387, 086 3090495
Loughboy Area Resource Centre
Arts & crafts, sports games, BBQ, cookery, orienteering & day trips. Lunch provided. Family rates.
Dates: July 2nd to August 3rd
Ages: 4 to 12
Location: Bishop Birch Training Institute, Nuncio Rd, Kilkenny
056 7764700
Millenium Court Summer Camp
Fun games, music & dance, arts & crafts, swimming, outdoor play, science experiments and outings.
Dates: July 2nd to August 10th, Mondays to Thursdays
Ages: 4 to 12
Location: Millenium Court Community Centre, Hebron Rd
056 7760187
Nore Valley Park
Summer camp on the farm. Includes feeding the animals, 3D maze, go karts, orienteering, survival skills.
Dates: July 2nd to 6th & July 31st to August 3rd
Ages: 6 to 12
Location: Annamult, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny
056 7727229
gareth@norevalleypark.com
www.norevalleypark.com
SPECIAL NEEDS
DEAFHear.ie
Outdoor activities.
Dates: July 10th & 11th
Ages: 5 to 11 & 12 and over, with hearing loss
Location: Kilkenny
056 7763508
waterford@deafhear.ie
www.deafhear.ie
SPORTS
Basketball
Shooting Hoops Basketball Academy
Residential & day camp.
Dates: July 29th to August 3rd
Ages: 9 to 18
Location: Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Rd, Kilkenny
087 9363930
shootinghoopsacademy@gmail.com
www.shootinghoopsacademy.com
Why Not Me Summer Basketball Camp
Summer camp run by USA professional Puff Summers & Why Not Me team.
Dates: July 16th to 20th
Ages: 7 – 13 (mornings) & 14 and over (afternoons)
Location: St Kieran’s College, College Road, Kilkenny
085 1521633, Facebook
Whynotme.puff@gmail.com
· Kayaking
Kilkenny Kayaking School
Kids beginners kayaking camps. Regatta on last session of camps. All equipment supplied. Lessons also available.
Dates: July & August, Tuesday to Friday evenings
Ages: 8 to 16. Must be able to swim.
Location: Bagenalstown, Carrick on Suir, Kells & Kilkenny
086 8264642, Facebook
· GAA
GAA Cul Camps
Gaelic games camps. Hurling, camogie, handball and rounders. Football in Graiguenamanagh only.
Dates: July
Ages: 6 to 13
Location: Ballyhale, Callan, Clara, Erin’s Own, Freshford, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny (St Kieran’s College) Kilmacow, Mooncoin, Mullinavat, Piltown, Thomastown.
087 2492343
www.kellogsculcamps.gaa.ie
· Multi sports
Let’s Go! Multi-sports Camp
Wide range of activities.
Dates: July 16th - 20th
Ages: 5 to 6 and 7 to 12
Location: O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny
1890 538 746, Facebook
www.letsgo.ie
The Watershed
Sports, athletics, outdoor activities, arts & crafts, treasure hunts, parachute games, daily swimming, dance, bouncy castles and giant inflatable obstacle course.
Dates: July and August, one week camps
Ages: 5 to 12
Location: Scanlon Park, Loughboy, Kilkenny
056 7734620
info@thewatershed.ie
www.thewatershed.ie
· Rugby
Leinster Rugby Summer Camp
Learn new rugby skills & meet Leinster players.
Dates: July 23rd to 27th
Ages: 6 to 12
Location: Foulkstown Rugby Club, Waterford Rd, Kilkenny
01 2235111
Sheila.cullivan@leinsterrugby.ie
www.leinsterrugby.ie/camps
· Soccer
FAI Summer Soccer Schools
Soccer and goal keeper camps.
Dates: July & August
Ages: 6 to 14
Locations: Callan, Evergreen, Freshford, Highview Athletic, Paulstown, Stoneyford, Thomastown
sss@fai.ie
www.summersoccerschools.ie
Evergreen Soccer Camps
Dates: July & August
Ages: 7 to 15
Location: Evergreen Park, Bawnlusk, Kells Road.
Contact your individual team manager for details.
· Swimming
Swimming lessons & water safety in the river.
Dates: Graiguenamanagh July 8th to 14th, evenings. Thomastown dates to be confirmed. Registration at venues on previous Sunday
Ages: 6 to 12 for swimming lessons & teenagers for water safety Location: Graiguenamanagh & Thomastown , 056 7794491
The Watershed: Daily swimming lessons & water skills games for levels 1 to 5
Dates: July and August, mornings
Ages: 4 to 12
Location: Scanlon Park, Loughboy, Kilkenny
056 7734620
info@thewatershed.ie
www.thewatershed.ie
· Tennis
Bolster Tennis Camps
Residential or day tennis coaching camps.
Dates: June 24th to 29th
Ages: 8 to 18
Location: Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Rd, Kilkenny
056 7765143 087 2667014,
billybolster2@hotmail.com
Brian Doyle Tennis Camps
One week tennis camps for all abilities.
Dates: July & August
Ages: 6 to 18
Location: July camps - Kilkenny Tennis Club, Castle Road, Kilkenny. August camps - Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny
086 8714941
briandoyletennis@gmail.com
Parks Tennis: Tennis coaching for beginners and improvers. Equipment provided. For registration details see facebook.
Dates: July; Ages: 5 to 17
Location: Ballyhale, Cuffesgrange, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, Kilmoganny, Windgap
085 8487525 between 6pm and 8pm
Facebook, www.parkstennis.com
