The Kilkenny People’s Guide to Summer Camps 2018

Summer has arrived and the school holidays are just around the corner…and that means summer camps are back. There are summer camps galore offering everything from art to tennis with plenty in between. New for this year there are bible clubs and IT camps. Summer camps can be pricey, but there are camps to suit every budget, with many offering discounts to siblings, so don’t be afraid to ask.

ART

Art It

Art camps. Create something different every day!

Dates: 1 week camps, July 16th to August 3rd

Ages: 5 to 7 (mornings) & 8 to 12 (full day)

Location: Art It, Priory House, MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, Kilkenny

086 3085270, Facebook

Kilkenny Arts Festival

Programme of events for children.

Dates: August 9th – 19th

Ages: all ages

info@kilkennyarts.ie

www.kilkennyarts.ie

BIBLE CLUBS

Arts Festival Bible CluSb

Dates: August 13th to 17th, mornings

Ages: 4 to 12

Location: Kilkenny Presbyterian Church, New Road, Kilkenny

Castlecomer Holiday Bible Club

“Space Academy”.

Dates: July 2nd to 6th, mornings

Ages: 4 to 12

Location: Railyard Clubhouse, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

0872944818

Millenium Court Bible Club

Dates: July 2nd to 6th, afternoons

Ages: 4 to 12

Location: Millenium Court Community Centre, Kilkenny

086 4063149

COOKERY

Ryeland House Cookery

Children’s & teens 5 day cookery summer boot camps

Dates: June 18th to 22nd & July 9th to 13th for ages 12 to 15, July 2nd to 6th for ages 9 to 11

Ages: 9 to 11 & 12 to 15

Location: Ryeland House Cookery School, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny

086 2767656

ryelandhouse@gmail.com

www.ryelandhousecookery.com

Kilkenny Cookery School

Variety of sweet & savoury hands-on cookery camps to choose from.

Dates: Three day camps July & August

Ages: Over 6s, 10 to 12’s, over 13’s and parent & toddler

Location: Kilkenny Cookery School, Friary Street, Kilkenny

087 9533870, Facebook

www.kilkennycookeryschool.ie

School of Food

Cook sweet and savoury dishes and pick vegetables from the market garden.

Dates: 3 day camps, July 10th to 12th

Ages: 7 to 12

Location: Dublin Road, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny

056 7754397, 087 3350500, Facebook

www.schooloffood.ie

DANCE

Dance Republic

Summer dance camp. Lyrical dancing in the style of MTV’s “Dance Moms”.

Dates: to be confirmed

Ages: 3 to 16

Location: Bagenalstown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, Paulstown

087 9486518

Kilkenny Academy of Dance

Tiny Tots camp for ages 3 and 4 and Junior Summer School for ages 5 to 12 with dance, arts and crafts and games.

Dates: Tiny Tots camp – August 8th to 10th. Junior Summer School – July 9th to 13th and July 16th to 20th

Ages: 3 to 4 & 5 to 12

Location: Tiny Tots – Smithlands, Kilkenny Dance Studios, Loughboy, Kilkenny. Junior Summer School - Kilkenny School Project, Waterford Road, Kilkenny

083 8611106, Facebook

DRAMA & FILM

Barnstorm Youth drama camp to develop confidence & interpersonal skills through drama & have some fun!

Dates: July 9th to 13th

Ages: 8 to 10 (mornings) & 11 to 14 (afternoons)

Location: Barnstorm Theatre Company, Church Lane, Kilkenny (behind St Canice’s Cathedral)

056 7751266, Facebook

anna@barnstorm.ie

www.barnstorm.ie

Young Irish Film Makers

Summer film camp. Make your own short movie !

Dates: 5 day camps July 2nd to 6th, July 9th to 13th, July 30th to August 3rd

Ages: 9 to 12 & 13 to 16

Location: YIFM, St Joseph’s Studios, Waterford Rd, Kilkenny

056 7764677

ang@yifm.com

www.yifm.com

IT

Tiny Techs

Computer animation, pivot animator, podcasting, 3D modelling, graphic design, film making.

Dates: July 30th to August 3rd & August 6th to 10th

Location: Stoneyford Community Centre, Co Kilkenny

086 8798826

Tim_slight@hotmail.com

LANGUAGES

Bí Beo

Sports and Irish Language camp promoting speaking Irish in a fun and enjoyable sporting environment. Irish Language classes will be targeted to Junior Certificate exams.

Dates: 2 week camp July 9th – 13th & July 16th – 20th

Ages: 4th, 5th & 6th class and 1st years

Location: Loreto Secondary School, Granges Road, Kilkenny

083 4690239, Facebook, Twitter

bibeokk@gmail.com

Colaiste Naomh Eoin

Gaeltacht summer courses. Formal class, sports games, competitions, fun activities, ceile & sing song, art & drama.

Dates: July 2nd to 13th (2 week camp)

Ages: 8 to 18

Location: Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Rd, Kilkenny

01 298587

www.colaistenaomheoin.com

MULTI-ACTIVITY

Apple Tree Farm Montessori

Fun in the forest, water games, marshmallow toasting & much more.

Dates: July

Ages: 2 to 10

Location: Skeoghvosteen, Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny

085 8756861

Ballyragget Community Childcare Service

Dates: July 4th – 8th

Ages: Preschool to age 8

Location: Chapel Ave, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny

056 8830119, 086 8462867, 086 8895127

Fairy Folk

Arts & crafts, cookery, indoor and outdoor games, drama, music, dance, sand & water play.

Dates: July 2nd to 6th and July 9th to 13th, mornings

Ages: 3 to 6

Location: 60 Richview, Castlecomer Rd, Kilkenny

056 7771387, 086 3090495

Loughboy Area Resource Centre

Arts & crafts, sports games, BBQ, cookery, orienteering & day trips. Lunch provided. Family rates.

Dates: July 2nd to August 3rd

Ages: 4 to 12

Location: Bishop Birch Training Institute, Nuncio Rd, Kilkenny

056 7764700

Millenium Court Summer Camp

Fun games, music & dance, arts & crafts, swimming, outdoor play, science experiments and outings.

Dates: July 2nd to August 10th, Mondays to Thursdays

Ages: 4 to 12

Location: Millenium Court Community Centre, Hebron Rd

056 7760187

Nore Valley Park

Summer camp on the farm. Includes feeding the animals, 3D maze, go karts, orienteering, survival skills.

Dates: July 2nd to 6th & July 31st to August 3rd

Ages: 6 to 12

Location: Annamult, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny

056 7727229

gareth@norevalleypark.com

www.norevalleypark.com

SPECIAL NEEDS

DEAFHear.ie

Outdoor activities.

Dates: July 10th & 11th

Ages: 5 to 11 & 12 and over, with hearing loss

Location: Kilkenny

056 7763508

waterford@deafhear.ie

www.deafhear.ie

SPORTS

Basketball

Shooting Hoops Basketball Academy

Residential & day camp.

Dates: July 29th to August 3rd

Ages: 9 to 18

Location: Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Rd, Kilkenny

087 9363930

shootinghoopsacademy@gmail.com

www.shootinghoopsacademy.com

Why Not Me Summer Basketball Camp

Summer camp run by USA professional Puff Summers & Why Not Me team.

Dates: July 16th to 20th

Ages: 7 – 13 (mornings) & 14 and over (afternoons)

Location: St Kieran’s College, College Road, Kilkenny

085 1521633, Facebook

Whynotme.puff@gmail.com

· Kayaking

Kilkenny Kayaking School

Kids beginners kayaking camps. Regatta on last session of camps. All equipment supplied. Lessons also available.

Dates: July & August, Tuesday to Friday evenings

Ages: 8 to 16. Must be able to swim.

Location: Bagenalstown, Carrick on Suir, Kells & Kilkenny

086 8264642, Facebook

· GAA

GAA Cul Camps

Gaelic games camps. Hurling, camogie, handball and rounders. Football in Graiguenamanagh only.

Dates: July

Ages: 6 to 13

Location: Ballyhale, Callan, Clara, Erin’s Own, Freshford, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny (St Kieran’s College) Kilmacow, Mooncoin, Mullinavat, Piltown, Thomastown.

087 2492343

www.kellogsculcamps.gaa.ie

· Multi sports

Let’s Go! Multi-sports Camp

Wide range of activities.

Dates: July 16th - 20th

Ages: 5 to 6 and 7 to 12

Location: O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny

1890 538 746, Facebook

www.letsgo.ie

The Watershed

Sports, athletics, outdoor activities, arts & crafts, treasure hunts, parachute games, daily swimming, dance, bouncy castles and giant inflatable obstacle course.

Dates: July and August, one week camps

Ages: 5 to 12

Location: Scanlon Park, Loughboy, Kilkenny

056 7734620

info@thewatershed.ie

www.thewatershed.ie

· Rugby

Leinster Rugby Summer Camp

Learn new rugby skills & meet Leinster players.

Dates: July 23rd to 27th

Ages: 6 to 12

Location: Foulkstown Rugby Club, Waterford Rd, Kilkenny

01 2235111

Sheila.cullivan@leinsterrugby.ie

www.leinsterrugby.ie/camps

· Soccer

FAI Summer Soccer Schools

Soccer and goal keeper camps.

Dates: July & August

Ages: 6 to 14

Locations: Callan, Evergreen, Freshford, Highview Athletic, Paulstown, Stoneyford, Thomastown

sss@fai.ie

www.summersoccerschools.ie

Evergreen Soccer Camps

Dates: July & August

Ages: 7 to 15

Location: Evergreen Park, Bawnlusk, Kells Road.

Contact your individual team manager for details.

· Swimming

Swimming lessons & water safety in the river.

Dates: Graiguenamanagh July 8th to 14th, evenings. Thomastown dates to be confirmed. Registration at venues on previous Sunday

Ages: 6 to 12 for swimming lessons & teenagers for water safety Location: Graiguenamanagh & Thomastown , 056 7794491

The Watershed: Daily swimming lessons & water skills games for levels 1 to 5

Dates: July and August, mornings

Ages: 4 to 12

Location: Scanlon Park, Loughboy, Kilkenny

056 7734620

info@thewatershed.ie

www.thewatershed.ie

· Tennis

Bolster Tennis Camps

Residential or day tennis coaching camps.

Dates: June 24th to 29th

Ages: 8 to 18

Location: Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Rd, Kilkenny

056 7765143 087 2667014,

billybolster2@hotmail.com

Brian Doyle Tennis Camps

One week tennis camps for all abilities.

Dates: July & August

Ages: 6 to 18

Location: July camps - Kilkenny Tennis Club, Castle Road, Kilkenny. August camps - Kilkenny College, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny

086 8714941

briandoyletennis@gmail.com

Parks Tennis: Tennis coaching for beginners and improvers. Equipment provided. For registration details see facebook.

Dates: July; Ages: 5 to 17

Location: Ballyhale, Cuffesgrange, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, Kilmoganny, Windgap

085 8487525 between 6pm and 8pm

Facebook, www.parkstennis.com