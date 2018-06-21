Little Women coming to Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre

The summer season at Kilmanagh’s award-winning Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre kicks off this Friday, June 29 with Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s magical open-air production of the timeless Little Women.

Louisa May Alcott’s tale of four sisters - Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy - and their lives during the American Civil War is a story full of romance, love, and friendship; a story where hope will always outdo heartache and hardship if you have the courage to follow your dreams. Little Women is retold in a brand-new adaptation from Chapterhouse, featuring glorious period costume, traditional live music and a story of self-discovery to warm your heart.

Sit back and relax on a summer’s evening and watch this classic tale come to life with the whole family.

Tickets are available from www.ballykeeffeamphitheatre. com and local outlets.