What's on in Kilkenny this week - the Gig Guide

This week's Gig Guide



Wednesday

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Kilkenny Language Club, O’Faolain’s, 7pm.

Jim Maher Story Teller & Seanchaí, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Folk & Ballads, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Open Trad Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.



Thursday

Line Dancing, Home Rule Club, 10:30am.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Late Date, National Design & Craft Gallery, 6:30pm.

Snooker Exhibition, Lyrath Estate Hotel, 7pm, €75/30.

Druida Nua, Club House Hotel, 8pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Set Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8:30pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

The Sofa Sessions, Billy Byrne’s Bar, 9pm.

Big John’s Karaoke, Biddy Early’s, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Gavin Carroll & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 11pm.



Friday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

George Brown Commemoration Festival Weekend, Various Venues, Inistioge.

TGI, Bridies, 5:30pm.

Trad with Antony Maculey & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company: Sense & Sensibility, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, 7pm, €20/15.

Trad for Teens, Home Rule Club, 7pm.

DanceWise Academy: Let’s Dance, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €14.

BARE Launch Party, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 8pm.

Drops of Green, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

Book Launch, Castlecomer Community Hall, 8:30pm.

Creedence Awakened, Set Theatre at Langton’s, 9pm, €11.

Phil & Gill, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Acousticats, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Wildfire & DJ Eoin B, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Friday Sessions, Morrisson’s, 10pm.

Music, Ryan’s Bar, 10pm.



Saturday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

George Brown Commemoration Festival Weekend, Various Venues, Inistioge.

Costellos Brewery Open Day, Hebron Industrial Estate, 2pm.

Yard Beats, Brogan’s Bar, 6pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

DanceWise Academy: Let’s Dance, Watergate Theatre, 7:30pm, €14.

KSPCA Furmageddon, Ryan’s Bar, 7:30pm.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 8pm.

MASS Festival Launch Party, Brewery Corner, 8:30pm, €8/4.

Saturday Club, Marble City Bar.

DJ, Pumphouse.

Theme Time Retro Radio, Dylan Whiskey Bar.

DJ, Lanigan’s.

Melon Chords, Home Rule Club.

Michael Collins, Rhu Glenn Hotel, Slieverue, 9pm, €10.

The Southern Fold & Sara Ryan, John Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm, 10.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 10pm.

Party Night & DJ, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.

Music, Rafter Dempsey’s, 10pm.

Langton’s Night Club, 10:30pm.



Sunday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

George Brown Commemoration Festival Weekend, Various Venues, Inistioge.

Kilkenny Country Music Festival, Gowran Park, 1pm, €25.

Music in the Garden Series, Kilkenny Castle Park, 3pm.

Sunday Summer Sessions, Left Bank, 5pm.

Trad with Antony Mcauley & friends, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Generation 5, Kyteler’s Inn, 6:30pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Kevin & Eugene, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Tomás Jackman, Kyteler’s Inn, 9pm.

DJs, Left Bank.

The Barflies, The Pumphouse, 9:30pm.



Monday

Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival, Various Venues.

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Trad & Ballad, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Roisin Dubh, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Stephen Murphy, Dylan Whiskey Bar, 9pm.

Irish Music Session, Cleere’s Bar & Theatre, 9pm.

Davey Cashin & Pete Fagan, Left Bank, 9:30pm.

After Dark & DJ Eddie Hughes, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Tuesday

Abhainn Rí Festival, Various Venues, Callan.

Abbeyfolk, Kyteler’s Inn, 6pm.

Wallop the Cat, Matt the Miller’s, 6pm.

Trad Music, Langton’s, 6:30pm.

Swing Dancing, Home Rule Club, 8pm.

Raglan Rogues, Kyteler’s Inn, 8:30pm.

Hooly Night, Lanigan’s, 9pm.

Kevin & Eugene, The Dylan Whisky Bar, 9pm.

Abbeyfolk, Matt the Miller’s, 10pm.



Anyday

Exhibition: The Breadwinner, Butler Gallery to Friday.

Exhibition: Lasting Impressions, National Design & Craft Gallery, Castle Yard, Kilkenny, to July 4.

Kilkenny Cinema has a wide variety of films to suit all ages and interests on show at a number of times each day. See our entertainment ads pages for full details.