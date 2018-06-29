Fundraiser at Ryan's in aid of animal welfare charity

A novel fundraiser in aid of the Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will take place in Ryan's of Friary Street this Saturday.

A host of well known bands and musicians will take part including Blues Ark, Dakuntz, Christine Tuohy and friends, Gerald Hough and Muireann Ryan, Sola, Bob and John and Paul O'Neill.

The aim of the charity is to improve the welfare of all animals, domestic and wild and to inspect all reported cases of cruelty and advise the gardaí accordingly. The charity also provides shelter for animals in distress, including wild animals and birds and attend accidents involving animals and provide relief as necessary. They also help to re-home animals, help owners to find lost animals, provide a subsidized neutering scheme and promote education on animal welfare.

The event will kick off at 7.30pm on June 30.