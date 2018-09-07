Public meeting for Windgap community shop and tea rooms

Windgap Development are hosting a public meeting regarding the community shop and tea-rooms, on Wednesday, September 12, in the new premises.



If you have any ideas regarding the operation of the retail outlet, or if you have an interest in volunteering even for an hour a week, please don't hesitate to contact any of the development group in person, by email at windgapcommunity development@gmail.ie or by phone at 086 809 5329.



Keep an eye on windgapkilkenny at Instagram & Facebook for updates.