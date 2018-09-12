Savour joins forces with KCLR to find Kilkenny’s best breakfast

Savour Kilkenny and KCLR are on the hunt to find the best place in Kilkenny for breakfast.

Whether you are a die hard breakfast lover, or better suited to brunching, or if you swear by the traditional fry-up or are enchanted by avocado and sourdough, you are sure to find a breakfast to suit your tastes in Kilkenny.

Savour Kilkenny and KCLR, are on a mission to find out of all the most popular places in Kilkenny to have breakfast, where do you go to get the very best one?

Cafés, restaurants and hotels from the city and county have been nominated, by the people of Kilkenny, through the Savour Kilkenny website, and the shortlist has been decided.

The competition was high, but the following 14 (which are listed below and not in any particular order) have been voted the most popular eateries for breakfast in Kilkenny.





Rafter Dempsey’s; Langton House Hotel; Kilkenny Design Centre; Pembroke Kilkenny; Quench Café; Jen’s Café; Butler House; Fennelly’s of Callan; Kilkenny Café; Cathedral Café, Billy Byrne’s; Matt the Millers; Zuni and Café La Coco.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, throughout September and October John Walsh, will be joined by a representative from the 14 nominated eateries, and he will be treated to their signature breakfasts live on air.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, October 27 on the Saturday Show with Edward Hayden which will be broadcast live from Savour Kilkenny's bustling market on the Parade.

Commenting on Battle of the Breakfasts, Marian Flannery, Festival Director, Savour Kilkenny said “We are delighted to have teamed up with KCLR for this fantastic initiative. As we all know, Kilkenny is a food lovers heaven, testament to this is the recent win as National Foodie Destination, and we have such a wide and wonderful variety of breakfasts on offer. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the diversity of food that we have here in our city and county.”

“The competition has been extremely high, people feel very passionately about their breakfasts! We’ll be announcing the winner on Saturday 27th of October, when KCLR is broadcasting live from the Parade at Savour Kilkenny. We can’t wait to bring you the winner, as well as the wonderful line up at this year’s festival. We’re celebrating our 12th year of Savour Kilkenny this year, and our schedule is once again packed with culinary delights, interactive demos, award winning chefs, live entertainment and of course the bustling marketplace.”