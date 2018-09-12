The Newmarket Hugginstown Social Club “Get Together” resumed on Tuesday 11th September in Gairdin and Ghorta Newmarket from 2p.m. to 4.30p.m.

They are always delighted to see new members . So just come along and a warm welcome will await you. The afternoon includes music and dancing and quizzes and story telling and charades and reminiscing and bingo the afternoon ends with a cups and lot of treats provided by a great voluntary committee.