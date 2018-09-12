Newmarket Hugginstown Social Club
The Newmarket Hugginstown Social Club “Get Together” resumed on Tuesday 11th September in Gairdin and Ghorta Newmarket from 2p.m. to 4.30p.m.
They are always delighted to see new members . So just come along and a warm welcome will await you. The afternoon includes music and dancing and quizzes and story telling and charades and reminiscing and bingo the afternoon ends with a cups and lot of treats provided by a great voluntary committee.
