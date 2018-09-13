Tractor Run in Kilmanagh

Naomh Aodhàn Community Centre are proud to present Noel Delaney's Memorial Tractor Run this Sunday, September 16.

Meet time: 1pm at Noel Delaney’s Yard, Knockeenbawn, Kilmanagh. R95 Y290.



Start time: 2pm

Price: €20 per tractor.

Refreshments served. After party in Brennan’s Bar Kilmanagh with DJ Pat Tracy rocking the night away. Raffle prizes.

All funds raised are going to Cancer Research & the development of Naomh Aodhàn Community Centre.