Tractor Run in Kilmanagh
Naomh Aodhàn Community Centre are proud to present Noel Delaney's Memorial Tractor Run this Sunday, September 16.
Meet time: 1pm at Noel Delaney’s Yard, Knockeenbawn, Kilmanagh. R95 Y290.
Start time: 2pm
Price: €20 per tractor.
Refreshments served. After party in Brennan’s Bar Kilmanagh with DJ Pat Tracy rocking the night away. Raffle prizes.
All funds raised are going to Cancer Research & the development of Naomh Aodhàn Community Centre.
