Step back to early 1900s elegance at Butler House and enjoy a Downton Abbey Night

Kilkenny’s iconic Butler House invites diners to dust off their finest gowns and black tie apparel and to be transported back in time to the early 1900’s with a Downton Abbey themed, fine dining experience at Butler House and Gardens on Friday, October 26.

“We are very much looking forward to our Downton Abbey Night, taking place during Kilkenny’s Savour Festival,” says Butler House Manager, Deirdre Keating.

Executive Head Chef, Gerard Dunne, is set to tantalise taste buds with his bespoke, five-course, and locally sourced, seasonal tasting menu. The house will be filled with music and Downton décor, creating an elegant post-Edwardian era atmosphere.

“We hope our guests choose to come in the apparel of the day, but it's optional, and we feel the refined ambiance of Butler House and decorative surprises we have planned will lend an atmosphere of bygone years and set the tone for an enchanting evening. We will also have a lovely little gift for our diners as they leave,” added Deirdre.

You can whet your appetite on arrival with an 18th century inspired cocktail – the Butler House Sling - produced by award-winning mixologist, Chris Hennessy. There will be some light entertainment throughout the evening, including a group dance lesson which will be in keeping with the Downton theme, from choreographer, Rachel Ellard, of Vesper Dance Studios.

Dinner will be served in the dining room, set with crisp white linens, candelabras and impeccably polished silverware, and glasses will be filled with deliciously fine wines. Diners will be invited to toast their meal with the elegant Irish whiskey, Writers’ Tears Copper Pot, soaked in damson plums with a touch of honey, soft spices and citrus zest topped with soda.

Tickets are available at (056) 7722828 at €100 each, limited availability.