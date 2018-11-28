Foster & Allen "Putting on the Style" for their Christmas and New Year Tour of Ireland

Foster & Allen are bringing their “Putting On The Style” Tour to Ireland this Christmas & New Year and their many Kilkenny fans fans will be delighted to hear that they are coming to the Theatre Royal, Waterford on Saturday, January 5 2019.

According to the famous duo they may be the oldest swingers in town, as the song goes, but we know that they are still topping the charts and packing in the audiences wherever they tour.

Earlier this year they played 18 concerts in New Zealand and had an album “Timeless” in the New Zealand charts at No.5.

They have recently returned from a tour of the UK in October/November and their latest album release “Putting On The Style” was a Top 30 selling album in the UK album charts.

Celebrating over 40 years together in the music business they will be performing all their hits, including Bunch Of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years and Old Flames as well as some of their recent recordings such as Burning Bridges, Galway Girl, We Owe It All To You, A Hug and songs from their new album “Putting On The Style” released in September 2018.

Foster & Allen’s style and easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever. They really enjoy the business they are in, especially the live concerts.

There is no doubt that the unique Foster & Allen sound will be with us for many years to come.

Check out their performance of Galway Girl with Shayne Ward below!

It’s certainly going to be a busy festive season for Foster & Allen. The full line-up of dates on the Foster & Allen Irish Christmas 2018 / New Year 2019 Tour is as follows:

Thursday, 27th Dec 2018

Ard Ri House Hotel, Tuam, Co.Galway (093) 40100

Friday, 28th Dec 2018

Armagh City Hotel, Armagh +44 28 3751 8888

Saturday, 29th Dec 2018

Clonmel Park Hotel, Co.Tipperary (052) 61 88700

Sunday, 30th Dec 2018

Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford (053) 912 2311

Thursday, 3rd Jan 2019

Lakeside Hotel, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Clare (061) 376 122

Friday,4th Jan 2019

Longcourt House Hotel, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick (069) 25300

Saturday, 5th Jan 2019

Theatre Royal, Waterford (051) 874 402

Thursday, 10th Jan 2019

Arklow Bay Hotel, Arklow, Co.Wicklow (0402) 26200

Friday, 11th Jan 2019

Shamrock Lodge Hotel, Athlone, Co. Westmeath (090) 649 2601

Tuesday, 15th Jan 2019

Grand Opera House, Belfast +44 28 9024 1919

Wednesday, 16th Jan 2019

Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire (01) 231 2929

Thursday, 17th Jan 2019

Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim, Co. Meath (046) 948 2100

Thursday, 24th Jan 2019

Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny (056) 776 1674

Friday, 25th Jan 2019

The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-On-Shannon (071) 962 2222

Saturday, 26th Jan 2019

Hotel Kilmore, Cavan (049) 433 2288

Foster & Allen perform with Galway Girl with Shayne Ward