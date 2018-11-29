Kilkenny Remembrance Tree - tree-mendous way to show festive spirit

Christmas is a time for being with family and friends and for remembering those we have lost.

For the last 13 years a special Christmas tree in Kilkenny has stood as a festive symbol of remembrance for those we have loved and lost, and a beacon of hope for those in our community who need our support and care.

The Rotary Club Christmas Remembrance Tree will be lit up in the centre of Kilkenny city for the 13th year, this Christmas, on The Parade.

Since the first Remembrance Tree the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare team have benefitted from the donations given towards the tree.

People are invited to sign a card in remembrance of someone and give a donation of whatever they can towards the fundraising effort, no donation is too small.

Special Service

The cards are collected and those named on them remembered at a special, ecumenical service at the Remembrance Tree on Christmas Eve, at 11am. The lovely service will have choirs and offer a moment of reflection and pause in the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations.

Jimmy Connolly, President of Kilkenny Rotary Club, said the Remembrance Tree is a fantastic project and they are very proud of it.

This year you are invited to seek out the Rotary volunteers at four different locations across the city - at Market Cross shopping centre, Loughboy shopping centre, Newpark shopping centre and on The Parade. The volunteers will be at all four locations from this weekend, at weekends, and from December 14 they will be available every day right up to Christmas Eve.

This year, for the first time, Rotary Kilkenny are partnering with Yulefest to promote the fundraising project. You will see details of the Remembrance Tree on Yulefest social media and with Yulefest activities taking place on The Parade every weekend in the run up to Christmas it was a natural partnership.

Support

Founded in 1989, the Carlow/ Kilkenny Home Care Team provides support and medical services to terminally ill patients, to allow them to remain at home in the care of their families.

Kilkenny Rotary Club, through its Annual Christmas Remembrance Tree collection, has been supporting the Home Care Team for the last 13 years and has raised in excess of €180,000 over the years. Last year alone the people of Kilkenny generously donated almost €17,000 to the Homecare team through the fundraising project.