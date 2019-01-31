This week's Kilkenny Film Club screening: 'The Guilty'

Kilkenny Film Club will screen The Guilty on Tuesday.

There’s an 8pm start at Set Theatre at Langton’s for the film. The 2018 movie from Denmark, which is directed by Gustav Moller, centres around the search for a kidnapped woman and the person who took her.

Central to this is the police officer who answers an emergency call from the missing woman which is suddenly disconnected. He has to battle his own demons as well as his demotion to desk work while trying to solve the case.

