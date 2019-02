St Aidan’s National School will host a Bake Sale on Sunday, February 10 at 11.15am in Ballycallan Community Hall.



All proceeds will go to Pieta House and the development of the Sensory Garden at St Aidan’s NS. Donations of baked goods can be dropped to the hall from 9am.



Donation of €2 on the door for tea/coffee and treats. There will also be a super raffle on the day.